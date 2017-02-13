What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Messi and Zlatan.

Former Barcelona director explains the problem between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On paper, football is easy.

Just throw the very best players in the world together and your side will surely win every trophy possible.

But will the best players in the world work well together? Who’s to say that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would continue to dominate football alongside each other in the same side?

Article continues below

In truth, it probably wouldn’t work.

We’re not saying that world-class superstars can’t work together of course. Just look at this current Barcelona squad to see Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar linking up perfectly at Camp Nou.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Josh Gordon shows off his insane foot speed ahead of 2017 comeback

Watch: Josh Gordon shows off his insane foot speed ahead of 2017 comeback

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

New look Elimination Chamber structure revealed

New look Elimination Chamber structure revealed

SEE: WWE stars react to the death of Chavo Guerrero Sr

SEE: WWE stars react to the death of Chavo Guerrero Sr

Former Barcelona chief reveals the one big problem Ibrahimovic and Messi had

Former Barcelona chief reveals the one big problem Ibrahimovic and Messi had

Swansea City fans have created a hilarious new chant for Jamie Vardy

Swansea City fans have created a hilarious new chant for Jamie Vardy

However, not everyone flourishes alongside Messi.

A certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic was once Messi’s teammate - although only for the 2009/10 season. The Swede bagged 21 goals that campaign, while Messi notched an incredible 47.

Those tallies would suggest that the pair had a pretty successful relationship but it’s been revealed that wasn’t quite the case.

FC Barcelona's Swedish forward Zlatan Ib

Former marketing director at Barcelona, Marc Ingla, has explained the problem the two forwards had at the club.

“Why did not it work for Ibra in Barca? Zlatan is a beast, a machine,” Ingla said.

“But it was next to another machine, smaller ... (laughs) it was too static, Messi might need more space. Zlatan took too much. There was a bit of friction, I believe."

FC Barcelona's Swedish forward Zlatan Ib

After that solitary campaign in Barcelona, Ibrahimovic moved to AC Milan and proceeded to score 56 goals in 85 matches in all competitions during his two seasons in Italy.

He then went to conquer France as he scored 156 goals during his four years playing for Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Manchester United last summer.

As for Messi, he’s also hit new heights since Zlatan left the club.

His 47 goals in the season he played alongside the Swede was eclipsed in the following three campaigns after he scored 53, 73(!), and 60 respectively.

It just goes to show that not all world-class player can necessarily play together on the pitch.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again