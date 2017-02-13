The Toronto Raptors' slide in 2017 continued last night as they suffered a narrow 102-101 loss at home to the Detroit Pistons.

Toronto blew a 16-point fourth quarter lead to lose their fourth game in six. After looking like a sure bet to finish in the number two spot behind the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, the wheels seem to have come off for the Raptors.

This has left All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry frustrated and he made his feelings clear after the game when explaining what's going wrong.

"Everything. Everything. Keep putting in the same situations over and over and not being successful, something gotta give, something gotta change," he said. "I have an idea but I’mma keep my mouth shut, keep it professional."

With the trade deadline under two weeks away, Lowry could be alluding to the team making a trade to help boost their chances of seriously challenging the Cavs.

It's no secret that the Raptors need another big man and names such as Paul Millsap and Serge Ibaka have been mentioned.

Since the beginning of the New Year, the Atlantic Division franchise is 9-13 and though leading scorer DeMar DeRozan has missed several games through injury, it's not a good enough reason for the losses as he was present for nine of those.

It'll be interesting to see if general manager Masai Ujiri and the Raptors front office can make the necessary moves to help the team take that next step.