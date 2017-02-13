What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ronaldinho and Messi.

Ronaldinho names the Premier League player that can become the world's best player

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ronaldinho knows all about being the best player in the world.

The Brazilian won the Ballon d’Or in 2005 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players to have played the sport.

However, Ronaldinho’s solitary Ballon d’Or triumph pales into insignificance when you consider the exploits of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years.

Article continues below

In the previous nine years, either Messi (5) or Ronaldo (4) have won the individual award leaving all the previous winners looking rather ordinary in comparison to the two superstars that have dominated football.

Of course, you’re either team Messi or team Ronaldo and Ronaldinho unsurprisingly backs his former teammate.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Josh Gordon shows off his insane foot speed ahead of 2017 comeback

Watch: Josh Gordon shows off his insane foot speed ahead of 2017 comeback

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

New look Elimination Chamber structure revealed

New look Elimination Chamber structure revealed

SEE: WWE stars react to the death of Chavo Guerrero Sr

SEE: WWE stars react to the death of Chavo Guerrero Sr

Former Barcelona chief reveals the one big problem Ibrahimovic and Messi had

Former Barcelona chief reveals the one big problem Ibrahimovic and Messi had

Swansea City fans have created a hilarious new chant for Jamie Vardy

Swansea City fans have created a hilarious new chant for Jamie Vardy

However, with the Argentine turning 30 this summer, his time at the peak of his powers is coming to an end.

So, who will replace him as the best player in the world?

Many footballers past and present have earmarked Messi’s teammate Neymar as the heir to his throne and Ronaldinho has often made that very claim.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ATHLETIC

However, in recent weeks, he’s seen a Premier League player that he believes that follow in Messi’s footsteps - Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

“Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus,” said the 2002 World Cup winner. “Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world.

“At the moment it is Messi. I have always said I think one day it will be Neymar. But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen.”

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SWANSEA

Jesus arrived at the Etihad in January from Brazilian champions Palmeiras and has made an immediate impact in England. He’s scored three goals in his four appearances so far for Pep Guardiola’s side and is currently keeping Sergio Aguero out of the team.

And Ronaldinho doesn’t believe the 19-year-old needs to be nurtured and is ready to play in big matches for City immediately.

“I don’t always agree that players should always be eased in — it depends on the type of player,” said the former Barcelona star.

“You look at Gabriel Jesus and he has no fear at all. He just wants to play and show what he can do. He will put in big ­performances against Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and all the other top teams in England.

“I’m pleased he has been named in the Champions League squad and I think he should play, he is full of confidence. Ronaldo, Kaka, myself and, more recently, Neymar were playing at the highest level at a young age. Gabriel is in that ­category.”

FBL-WC-2018-PER-BRA

While there’s no doubt Jesus has made an incredible start to life in the Premier League, he’s still got a very long way to go if he is to become the best player in the world.

But he’s certainly got the backing from Ronaldinho.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sergio Aguero
Real Madrid
Brazil Football
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Manchester City
Premier League
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again