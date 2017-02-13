What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Eder.

Twitter erupts as Inter's Eder provides magical assist against Empoli

When people think of Inter Milan, more often than not memories of Javier Zanetti, Christian Vieri, Alvaro Recoba and Luis Figo spring to mind from their recent glory days.

Although the blue half of Milan is not enjoying the most successful of spells, with some important recent signings they have begun to claw their way back to title contention.

After all, since winning the treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010, the Italian heavyweights have finished as low as eighth and ninth in subsequent seasons.

But now they have a new crop of talent. Stars like Mauro Icardi, Joao Mario, Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic have led Inter back to top four contention in Serie A, and although they are 15 points behind league leaders Juventus, the club is moving in the right direction.

They continued their good progress with a 2-0 win over Empoli yesterday, and how they made the second goal was nothing short of magical.

Eder, 31, has been a bit of a late bloomer on the main stage and the Brazilian-born Italian international only made his way to the San Siro a little over a year ago.

He was very impressive at Euro 2016, though, and his assist for Candreva early in the second half is truly something special. Take a look in the video below.

Fading a cross with the outside of his boot all the way to the back post is one thing, but to do it straight into the path of an onrushing teammate is certainly another.

Italian football is normally associated with staunch defences and rigid backlines, but even the most organised of rearguards would have struggled to deal with a ball of such quality.

On that note, Empoli are not the most organised defence you're likely to see. They sit fourth from bottom in Serie A, but, to be fair, scoring goals has been their problem rather than letting them in.

Naturally, Twitter was full of appreciation for the piece of magic, too.

It remains to be seen what Inter need to do to truly rub shoulders with the likes of Juventus and Roma once again, but moments of magic like this are sure to placate a fanbase that has truly suffered in recent years.

A little bit, anyway.

