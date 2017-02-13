What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cazorla has endured another injury-ravaged season .

Santi Cazorla photo suggests he's a long way off Arsenal return

Aside from the 2-0 victory over Hull, things couldn't be going much worse for Arsenal.

Before that let-up against the Tigers, the Gunners had suffered successive defeats to Watford and Chelsea.

Next up, it's Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and we all know how that usually works out. Carlo Ancelotti must be rubbing his hands at the thought of facing Arsenal right now.

As he prepares for that game in the last-16, the last thing Arsene Wenger needs is more bad news on the injury front.

However, it might explain why his team have been lacking creativity and why he's been forced to rely on Granit Xhaka in midfield.

It's a fair assessment to say that Santi Cazorla is a player of a different class to Xhaka entirely, but sadly, his time at the club has been massively hampered by injuries.

When fit, the 32-year-old works brilliantly with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, and he's often the man who first spots an opening to create a chance.

Put simply, Arsenal could really do with him back from his current spell in the treatment room.

Worrying signs 

The problem is that it doesn't look like he's going to play much more of a role this season. That's judging by the latest picture that's emerged of him on a night out, anyway.

As you can see, the Spain international is having to wear a slipper on one foot. Presuming this isn't some kind of bizarre fashion statement, it suggests he's still not even able to put a shoe on that ankle, so imagine how far away he is from kicking a ball again or returning to training.

Arsenal have no guarantees as yet that they'll make the top four - they're currently third, but with Liverpool and Manchester City trailing by a point, and Manchester United sitting just a further point behind them.

And with one of their best players in this state, it's easy to see why.

Would Arsenal still be in the title race if Cazorla had been fit? Have your say in the comments. 

