The NBA trade deadline is under two weeks away and it's make or break time for teams across the league to signal their intentions for the rest of the season.

Those with championship and playoff aspirations need to make the necessary additions to achieve their targets and teams who are on the other end of the spectrum will be seeking to get some names off their books to plan for the future.

After the All-Star break, things get serious and this is when the good teams are usually separated from the weak and increase their focus.

With that in mind, here are three teams who must make trades to help fulfill their goals:

Toronto Raptors

The new year hasn't been a good one so far for Toronto who is now 9-13 after a home loss to the Detroit Pistons last night.

The Raptors need another power forward and preferably a good one too. Names such as Paul Millsap and Serge Ibaka - who are both free agents in the summer - have been mentioned as potential captures for them.

Their slide has seen them drop out of the number two spot in the Eastern Conference and fall below the improving Boston Celtics. DeMar DeRozan's injury problems made it clear that the Raps don't have enough options offensively outside of their All-Star backcourt.

General manager Masai Ujiri must work his magic again to give the franchise the best chance of going toe-to-toe with the defending champions and the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Oklahoma City Thunder

As good as Russell Westbrook has been this year, it's obvious he needs some help. That was apparent in OKC's loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday as Kevin Durant and his stellar supporting cast proved to be too good for his former team once again.

That game was a clear indication of why KD decided to move on as the Thunder just don't have enough to contend for a championship.

Westbrook scored 47 points and they still lost the game, largely due to the fact that many of his teammates struggled to knock down the open shots he was constantly giving them.

They need another scorer that can fill the gap left by Durant. Of course, they won't find a player of that calibre, but somebody who can put the ball in the basket and create his own shot is required. Sam Presti must reward Westbrook's loyalty by getting him the help he needs.

New Orleans Pelicans

Recent reports have suggested that the Pelicans are in the market for a center they can pair with superstar Anthony Davis. The plan is to put AD at the four spot and to bring in a traditional pivot in order for the All-Star to play in his favoured position.

They have been heavily linked with Jahlil Okafor and are rumoured to be in trade discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers already. The second-year big man was left out of Philly's last game as his departure seems imminent.

Per Oleh Kosel of the Bird Writes: "This interesting development—trading an asset to land a center—appears to favour Anthony Davis more than furthering Alvin Gentry's run-and-gun style of attack because it should allow AD to move back to power forward on a more regular basis.

"Davis has stated on multiple occasions that he views himself as a four, but for the good of the team, has agreed to man the five for the time being."