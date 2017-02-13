What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Michy Batshuayi responds to West Ham troll with brilliant tweet

It’s been a frustrating debut season at Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi following his £33 million move from Marseille last summer.

The Belgian forward has found playing time hard to come by, mainly due to the excellent form of the team’s main centre-forward, Diego Costa.

Batshuayi has scored one goal in 16 Premier League appearances this term, although all of those appearances have come from the substitutes’ bench. In total, he’s played 94 minutes of league football since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte has handed Batshuayi opportunities to impress in the cup competitions - and he’s always taken them. In three League Cup appearances, he’s scored twice, while he has another two goals to his name in the FA Cup.

Batshuayi, though, will want more playing time in the Premier League before too long. At 23, he’s not exactly a spring chicken.

Batshuayi played three minutes v Burnley

The Belgium international, who has scored three goals in nine appearances for his country, was sent on by Conte for the final three minutes of Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Burnley on Sunday.

Magnanimous as ever, the light-hearted Batshuayi thanked Chelsea fans for their support via Twitter after the match.

Batshuayi trolled by West Ham fan

But whenever a footballer tweets, trolls are sure to follow, and one West Ham fan couldn’t resist the chance to take an unnecessary dig at Chelsea’s No. 23.

“Zaza has played more minutes in the league this season than you have,” the Hammers’ supporter tweeted, “let that sink in.”

Simone Zaza racked up 460 minutes of football during his ill-fated loan spell with West Ham. The Italy international now finds himself on loan at La Liga strugglers Valencia.

The West Ham fan should have known that Batshuayi’s Twitter game is off the scale.

Batshuayi destroyed him

There have been plenty of past examples where Batshuayi has destroyed trolls and @callum11fitzer became his latest victim on Sunday evening.

“and I still scored more than him” the Chelsea forward replied, “… let that sink in 😘😘 good night bro.”

Well played, Michy. Well played.

Chelsea fans loved it

Needless to say, Chelsea found loved his response…

