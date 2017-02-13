Why Troy Deeney was threatened with pepper spray after Man United defeat

Before their 2-0 loss to Manchester United at the weekend, Watford had taken seven points from their last three games - including a win away to Arsenal - to sit in the mid-table mix.

Although things didn't go to plan at Old Trafford on Saturday, the Hornets have managed to recover from their early 2017 slump and captain Troy Deeney has been vital to that revival.

On Boxing Day last year, the target man became the fifth player in Watford's history to reach 100 goals and while he has seven strikes this term, three of those have come in the last five outings.

Unfortunately, Deeney could not continue his good run against Jose Mourinho's United, and he looked to relax and unwind in his birthplace of Birmingham after the game.

The climax of his night out back home saw the forward threatened with pepper spray from police.

So what happened?

A source told The Sun: “Troy was being pestered for picture all night by this guy but didn’t want to pose for it which irritated the guy.

“Troy’s mate told him no and then Troy was punched by him and then again by one of the photo bloke’s pals. Everyone was then removed from the club.”

Once outside of the club, it is believed a policeman showed Deeney the spray in a bid to calm him down and ensure that he behaved.

Although it doesn't sound like Deeney orchestrated this altercation, he certainly is a burly, imposing figure and police would naturally try and keep him calm.

It's also worth noting that the Hornets skipper has previous in this kind of area. Back in 2012, Deeney was sentenced to ten months imprisonment for kicking a man in the head during a brawl, but would only serve three months of that sentence.

It may have been easier for Deeney to just pose for a photo, but that is still his choice at the end of the day and the 'fan' should have respected that.

No further action was taken by police regarding the incident and Deeney will want to put it behind him, quickly.

Watford have nearly two weeks until their next game with West Ham and Hornets fans will be hoping Deeney makes the headlines for all the right reasons on that occasion.

