Controversy seems to follow certain footballers around. Take Hatem Ben Arfa, for example.

The 29-year-old is a spectacularly gifted footballer but, like other geniuses, he has his flaws.

Ben Arfa has always been hot-headed - some of the earliest footage of the French winger on YouTube shows him involved in an altercation with Abou Diaby during their teenage years at Clairefontaine - while he’s also been guilty of showing a lack of effort in training and during matches at various points in his career.

Article continues below

Ben Arfa appeared to have found a home at Nice following his departure from Newcastle United in 2015.

He was magnificent during his one season at the Allianz Riviera, scoring 18 goals in 37 appearances and earning himself a place alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Angel Di Maria in Ligue 1’s Team of the Year.

Article continues below

Moreover, he also earned himself a dream move to Paris Saint-Germain.

This was Ben Arfa’s opportunity to finally establish his reputation as one of the world’s best attacking wingers, following years of showing glimpses of his world-class ability but little more.

Ben Arfa's move to PSG isn't working out

However, the winger must have thought he’d made it because he soon took his foot off the gas.

Unai Emery dropped him just weeks into the 2016-17 season, accusing him of being selfish and not working hard enough.

“I expect more from him,” Emery said of Ben Arfa, per the Daily Mail, back in September. “I want him to play more for the team and less for himself. At Nice, he was making differences on his own. At PSG, he needs to combine more with his teammates.

“I expect him to do more work defensively. He must improve his work, wait for the opportunity to play and do well when it comes. If he plays 10 minutes, he should do well over those 10 minutes, and the same over 30 or 90 minutes.”

A video then went viral of Ben Arfa performing some laughable half-hearted press-ups in training.

Watch: Ben Arfa hits out at PSG assistant

The Frenchman has made 16 league appearances for PSG this season and is still looking for his first goal.

He played the final 18 minutes of his side’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Friday night but wasn’t happy with PSG assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo.

Footage has emerged of Ben Arfa walking to the visitors’ dressing room inside the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux after the match - and he hit out at Carcedo for, wait for it, shouting too loudly.

"You're hurting,” he was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "You shout too much. Let us play!”

Oh dear, Hatem.

Barcelona travel to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night - but it’s safe to assume Ben Arfa won’t be included in the starting line-up after his latest outburst.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms