Bar Alexis Sanchez - and perhaps Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - each and every one of Arsenal's players are struggling at the moment.

A string of poor performances recently has seen the Gunners fall 10 points behind leaders Chelsea in the title race, with their place in the top four also under threat.

While they currently sit joint second alongside rivals Tottenham, Manchester City can leapfrog them with victory over Bournemouth on Monday and Liverpool are just a point behind.

Article continues below

And let's not forget Manchester United, who are unbeaten in 16 league games and on 48 points.

Time is of the essence for Arsene Wenger's men to rediscover their form, though one player appears to be struggling more than most.

Article continues below

Zero goals and two assists in his last eight league games represents a poor return from Mesut Ozil, who Wenger admitted is suffering from a complete lack of confidence.

"It's time for him to score again," he said after Saturday's 2-0 win over Hull City. "Maybe he will find confidence back as well, because he misses chances.

"He has chances and he misses the chances that don't look not feasible for him. I felt he did not feel confident [against Hull].

"It's always a problem because you think he can deliver something special but it's true that technically he missed things that he is not used to."

And when asked what the problem is, Wenger added: "I don't know - it can happen. I don't know any specific reason. I had a chat with him [on Friday]."

There's an air of frustration about Ozil at the moment, as suggested by his behaviour after the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on December 18.

Arsenal went 1-0 up through Theo Walcott but were unable to defend their lead, with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling sparking a second-half comeback.

Ozil played a peripheral role at the Etihad that day and his frustration reportedly boiled over after the game.

According to the Independent, the German kicked a locker out of anger right in front of Wenger, who had followed him into the away dressing room.

This isn't the first time an Arsenal player has reacted angrily after a game, of course.

Following last month's 3-3 draw against Bournemouth, Sanchez threw his gloves on the floor and stormed down the tunnel before completely ignoring his teammates.

Considering Ozil and Sanchez's futures still remain uncertain, knowing they've been acting out after games should be a huge concern for Arsenal fans.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms