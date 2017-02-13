When it comes to Sky Sports punditry, chances are everyone is normally talking about either the insightful points Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher make, or the banter they have with each other.

However, this time, it's all about Arsenal old boy Alan Smith and a terrible slip of the tongue on Super Sunday.

The first game on Sunday featured champions-elect Chelsea visiting Burnley in the lunchtime kickoff hoping to extend their lead at the top of the league to a massive 13 points following Tottenham's slip-up against Liverpool on Saturday.

Burnley would come away with a very credible point against Chelsea at Turf Moor that showcased exactly why the Clarets own the fourth-best home record in the top-flight.

In fact, 28 of their 29 points in the league have come at home.

Still, there was no need for what Smith said about Chelsea after the game!

Of course, we're joking and it was a simple mistake by the former Arsenal forward, a slip-up that the presenter David Jones and guest Chris Coleman tried their best to mask, but to no avail.

As you can see in the video below, when reflecting on Burnley's achievements in gaining a point from the league leaders, Smith gets tongue-tied and labels Chelsea, very briefly, a “c***” team."

Naturally, fans have been ridiculing the former England international for his spectacular gaff.

"@9smudge knows:joy::clap: this is not a error it's just actually what smithy thinks lol," one user posted.

"Alan Smith calling Chelsea a c*** is how I feel on a Monday morning," another user humorously tweeted.

The actual line Smith uses says Burnley went "toe-to-toe with the best c****" and one can only assume that he meant club.

Regardless, Twitter still had fun with it.

"Alan Smith is right, Chelsea are the best c****."

Chelsea are now 10 points clear of the chasing pack with just 13 games remaining in the 2016-17 campaign. Are they really going to drop that many points while their rivals produce spotless records?

It seems highly unlikely. But, then again, I would have said Smith calling Chelsea c**** was extremely unlikely too.

