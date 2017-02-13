What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Pep Guardiola has given the latest update on the Argentine striker's Etihad career.

Pep Guardiola gives worrying update on Sergio Aguero's Manchester City future

As with any new manager that comes into a club, there is more often than not speculation surrounding the future of at least one player.

And that has been the case for both Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, whose futures have both been discussed in recent months after Pep Guardiola arrived from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Considering how important the City duo have been for the Citizens in recent years, it's no surprise that it is a big talking point that both could potentially be leaving the Etihad in the summer.

Toure is no longer a spring chicken at 33, making his potential exit a little less surprising compared to Aguero's potential departure that would never have been anticipated at the beginning of the campaign.

However, the long-serving City striker's sixth season in Manchester could be his final one if the reported links with a move to Paris Saint-Germain come to fruition in the summer.

The Parisians have already reportedly held internal talks about financing a deal to bring the Argentina international to the Frenchman capital, while Guardiola is keen to keep ahold of last season's 29-goal striker.

But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss admits he is making no guarantees about Aguero's future beyond the end of the season, suggesting a move away from City could be on the cards.

Guardiola unclear on Aguero future

"I would like [Aguero] to stay but I don’t know what is going to happen," said Guardiola, per the Daily Mail. "I don’t know. I was so clear with Sergio."

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The striker was reported to have fell out with Guardiola earlier in the season, but despite the City boss quashing such claims, Aguero was left on the bench away to Barcelona in the Champions League group stages back in October.

And with Gabriel Jesus having finally arrived in the Premier League last month, after signing from Palmeiras in the summer, the Argentine's task to keep his place in the team has worsened, with the 19-year-old having scored three times in four matches.

Guardiola has also sympathised with Aguero's current predicament and is well aware of how crucial he has been for the club in recent years.

City boss hails striker's importance

"He has been banned for seven games this season and we missed him a lot. He played every time when he was fit. He did a good performance and sometimes not. I know how difficult it is to find top goalscorers." Guardiola added.

Burnley v Manchester City - Premier League

"I know his level and I know what he’s done for this club.

"I know his strengths. I know he’s trying, I know how much he fought against Tottenham and how many chances he had. But without him at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup I saw three guys up front with a high intensity and thought, “Wow, I like what they do”.

"In the last game, it gave them continuity. My advice to the guys is keep going, show me again how good you are."

Jesus may have impressed during his first few games in a City shirt, but the Premier League big spenders must do everything within their power to ensure the striker is not lured away from the Etihad in the summer - no matter how well the Brazilian continues to play.

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
David Silva
Kevin De Bruyne
Football
Manchester City
Vincent Kompany
Premier League

