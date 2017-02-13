Manny Pacquiao remains on the comeback trail following his defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in May 2015.

The 38-year-old beat Timothy Bradley last April and then saw off Jessie Vargas in November to secure the WBO welterweight title.

ESPN reported last month that Pacquiao had agreed to take on the Australian Jeff Horn on April 22, but doubts have now emerged over that fight following Manny’s latest tweet.

Pacquiao has asked his followers on Twitter which boxer they want to see him take on in the United Arab Emirates in two months’ time.

Jeff Horn is on the list but he’s also joined by Amir Khan, Terence Crawford and Kell Brook.

How the voting currently stands

More than 25,000 people have voted so far - and here’s how things currently stand with six hours remaining until the poll closes.

Jeff Horn - 6%

"Horn and his management have agreed on the purse and now we're working on a site," Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN last month. "We'll know the location of the fight in the next few days."

Doesn’t seem like too many people are interested, Bob.

Terence Crawford - 20%

A potentially dangerous opponent for Pacquiao. The American has recorded 30 wins from as many fights, including 21 knockouts.

Kell Brook - 27%

Kell Brook was desperate to fight Amir Khan but the two fighters and their respective parties can’t agree on the purse.

The 30-year-old is now set to fight Errol Spence after calling out the undefeated American on Twitter.

Amir Khan - 48%

Pacquiao’s fans want him to go head-to-head with the Britain’s Amir Khan.

Khan is keen to pick his next opponent carefully after losing to Canelo Alvarez last May.

So, there you have it. The fans have had their say - but is Pacquiao v Khan a realistic fight for April?

