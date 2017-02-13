Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals the trait Jurgen Klopp helped him improve at Borussia Dortmund

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's false start at Manchester United has been followed up by some impressive performances for Jose Mourinho's side.

When the Armenian struggled to get into the Portuguese's team in the early stages of last season - making a single appearance in September and October - it would have been fair for the winger to have questioned his decision to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Mourinho spent £27 million on the Dortmund star during the summer and subsequently subjected him to a reduced role after a poor display in United's 2-1 home defeat to local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

But now, Mkhitaryan is showing the kind of form he produced during his days at the Westfalenstadion.

And the 28-year-old's attitude was rather impressive throughout his testing period spent in the United dugout, showing the attitude to battle against adversity and work his way back into the Red Devils starting XI.

However, Mkhitaryan has put the ability to get himself out of the difficult situation that presented itself at the beginning of the season down to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who he worked with for two years in Germany.

Mkhitaryan thankful for Klopp advice

"I'm thankful to him [Klopp] as he worked a lot on me - on my personality, on my psychology - because I was really very stressed after a few games that we played badly," Mkhitaryan told Football Focus, as per ESPN.

"He showed me the way of what I have to do and how I have to do it. He was always supporting me, saying 'everyone makes mistakes but you don't have to bring your head down, you always have to keep your head up.'"

It's no secret that the former Dortmund boss has a special relationship with his players and his positivity clearly rubbed off on the Armenian, who was able to use the advice of Klopp to help him at United.

"At the beginning, we [me and Mourinho] had not like problems, but difficulties," Mkhitaryan added.

"But then starting from November, we started winning. Day by day you understand what he expects from you and you're trying to do your best to be involved in training and in the game.

"Even when I wasn't playing I had a smile on my face because if I would be sad, if I would be mad, nothing would help me. That's why I was just being passionate, just waiting for the time. I was sure my time would come and I would have one more chance."

Mourinho 'protecting' Armenian

Mourinho claimed he was "protecting" Mkhitaryan by not playing him earlier in the season, but when the Portuguese did hand him a second chance, the winger took it.

In December, Mkhitaryan netted in three consecutive games against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League, and in back-to-back Premier League home wins against Tottenham and Sunderland.

The former Dortmund star, though, admits he may not have coped so well with his tough start to life in a Red Devils shirt, had it not been for his experience with Klopp in Germany, first.

"If I was 23 or 24 when I came to Manchester maybe I would have suffered, maybe I would have many problems as I would have taken things very seriously. If I wouldn't play, I would be sad or I would be mad, I wouldn't talk to my friends or family." United's summer signing added.

"Then I said to myself, 'this is life, if you smile to your life, your life will smile to you as well.' So I just kept smiling, I just kept working and now I'm happy."

