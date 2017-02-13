Sergio Aguero's future at Manchester City is completely up in the air at the moment.

While the Argentine has yet to comment on being dropped and replaced by Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola admitted recently that he doesn't know what will happen.

Ahead of Monday's trip to Bournemouth, the Spaniard was asked what Aguero's current situation is and whether he will stay.

And he replied, per the Daily Mail: "I would like [Aguero] to stay but I don't know what is going to happen. I don't know. I was so clear with Sergio."

Guardiola sounds dismayed about the fact Aguero is considering his future, especially so after claiming his reaction to being dropped was "perfect".

City no.2 Willy Caballero has since revealed his countryman is "angry" about not starting the last two games, sparking rumours of a summer exit.

But where could he go?

The 28-year-old is one of the world's best strikers and the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would all be interested.

And then you have teams from the Premier League. Should Aguero decide to call it quits, there would undoubtedly be interest from City's title rivals.

However, one team might just have an edge in any race to sign Aguero judging by some comments he made as a 17-year-old in 2006.

Before eventually joining Atletico Madrid, the Argentine explained how he wanted to play in the Premier League and, more specifically, for Liverpool.

"If I had to choose a league then it would be the Premier League," he said in quotes relayed by Munich TZ, per Sky Sports.

"I have been a Liverpool fan for as long as I can remember and it would be a dream to play there.

"I watched the Champions League final and celebrated every goal as if it was for Independiente."

Interesting. While a move to Liverpool seems unlikely, who are we to reject the idea Aguero could opt to join the club he supported as a youngster.

Jurgen Klopp certainly wouldn't argue against that happening, especially so if the Argentina international's arrival inspired Premier League glory.

Liverpool fans shouldn't hold their breath over a potential move for Aguero, but it's an exciting and somewhat realistic prospect.

