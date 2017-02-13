What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

gary neville 2014.

Early footage of Gary Neville vs. ArsenalFanTV emerges - Twitter reacts

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gary Neville was an excellent footballer, he’s the best pundit on TV and he’s a man of his word.

The former Manchester United captain said he’d make an appearance on ArsenalFanTV after criticising them earlier this month - and now it’s really happening.

ArsenalFanTV have posted some video of their meeting with the Sky Sports pundit - which you can watch by scrolling down this page - although we’ll all need to wait a little longer before the debate is available in full.

Article continues below

Neville was fuming with the way in which ArsenalFanTV contributors were tearing into Arsene Wenger after the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 4.

“I walked out of the Chelsea ground yesterday and there were a couple of these ArsenalFanTV cameras everywhere, and to be honest with you, it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it,” the former Valencia head coach told the nation.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

New Intercontinental title feud begins at Elimination Chamber

New Intercontinental title feud begins at Elimination Chamber

New WWE Champion champion crowned at Elimination Chamber

New WWE Champion champion crowned at Elimination Chamber

Michy Batshuayi had the best response after West Ham fan tried to troll him

Michy Batshuayi had the best response after West Ham fan tried to troll him

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ v Osasuna show something concerning

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ v Osasuna show something concerning

“I was watching Chelsea fans taking the mickey out of them – which is a little bit funny – but I was watching Arsenal fans slating and slanging into him.

“I thought, he doesn't deserve that – that’s one thing he doesn't deserve. He’s done an unbelievable job.”

ArsenalFanTV hit back at Neville

ArsenalFanTV hit back with the following tweets…

The YouTube channel’s host and creator, Robbie, then recorded a 15-minute video in which he criticised Neville for not allowing the fans to express their opinions.

Early footage emerges of Neville vs. ArsenalFanTV

Neville agreed to debate the issue inside the Sky Sports studio and it’s happening today.

Here’s the first footage to prove it…

Twitter can't wait

And needless to say, people on Twitter are very excited to watch the full debate.

Bring it on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Arsene Wenger
Gary Neville
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again