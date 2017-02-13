Gary Neville was an excellent footballer, he’s the best pundit on TV and he’s a man of his word.

The former Manchester United captain said he’d make an appearance on ArsenalFanTV after criticising them earlier this month - and now it’s really happening.

ArsenalFanTV have posted some video of their meeting with the Sky Sports pundit - which you can watch by scrolling down this page - although we’ll all need to wait a little longer before the debate is available in full.

Article continues below

Neville was fuming with the way in which ArsenalFanTV contributors were tearing into Arsene Wenger after the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 4.

“I walked out of the Chelsea ground yesterday and there were a couple of these ArsenalFanTV cameras everywhere, and to be honest with you, it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it,” the former Valencia head coach told the nation.

Article continues below

“I was watching Chelsea fans taking the mickey out of them – which is a little bit funny – but I was watching Arsenal fans slating and slanging into him.

“I thought, he doesn't deserve that – that’s one thing he doesn't deserve. He’s done an unbelievable job.”

ArsenalFanTV hit back at Neville

ArsenalFanTV hit back with the following tweets…

The YouTube channel’s host and creator, Robbie, then recorded a 15-minute video in which he criticised Neville for not allowing the fans to express their opinions.

Early footage emerges of Neville vs. ArsenalFanTV

Neville agreed to debate the issue inside the Sky Sports studio and it’s happening today.

Here’s the first footage to prove it…

Twitter can't wait

And needless to say, people on Twitter are very excited to watch the full debate.

Bring it on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms