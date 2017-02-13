Liverpool fans were sick and tired of the club's lack of activity in the January transfer market.

During the winter transfer window, the Reds didn't bring in a single player after Jurgen Klopp had vowed to strengthen only if the right type of player became available.

And in fairness to Liverpool, Arsenal were the only one of the Premier League's top six clubs who made a signing - in the form of youngster Cohen Bramall.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The January transfer window can often be quiet and Liverpool showed no signs of bucking that trend, despite Klopp appearing to need more defensive reinforcements considering their woeful Premier League record.

Klopp's men have shipped 30 league goals this campaign - more than any other side in the top six - and have been continuously linked with a big-money £40 million move for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk during the summer.

Article continues below

But former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has confessed that he tried to sign the Dutchman during his time at Anfield, but the club's scouts surprisingly urged him not to sign the former Groningen and Celtic star who is now also being chased by Manchester City and Everton.

Rodgers wanted Van Dijk at Liverpool

“When I was at Liverpool I asked about Van Dijk and he was at Groningen and then at Celtic. But I was told he wouldn't be for us at the time," Rodgers told the Evening Times, as per the Mirror.

“Virgil van Dijk could have jumped from Celtic to a Liverpool. Some clubs will want to see the players tested at certain arenas first.

“But if there is enough belief in the player then that counts. The key for scouting is trying to predict when the player is peaking.

“You could see with van Dijk that he was quick, strong, good on the ball and decent in the air.”

Rodgers, on two occasions, showed an interest in the centre-back during his time in both Holland and with Celtic in Scotland.

Dutchman's Saints career potentially finished

Van Dijk, who suffered a potentially season-ending injury against Leicester last month, has consistently produced eye-catching performances for the Saints this season and some fear the 25-year-old could have played his last game for Southampton, with Premier League clubs circling.

The Netherlands international was a part of the Southampton side that beat Liverpool 1-0 at St Mary's during their EFL Cup semi-final last month, but it remains to be seen if his recent ankle injury will impact a potential move away in the summer.

Klopp is in desperate need of some defensive reinforcements during the offseason, as their leaky defense has all but ended their hopes of silverware this season - with their Premier League title hopes hanging in the balance.

Joel Matip arrived at the club last summer and has so far been convincing, while the likes of Ragnar Klavan and Alberto Moreno have been underwhelming in an already shallow pool of serious defensive options.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms