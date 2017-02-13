When Kevin Love recently missed several games with back spasms, we got a sense of what kind of team the Cleveland Cavaliers would be without him.

Without Love on the court, Cleveland is 4-3 this year and with him, they’re 33-13.

On Sunday, the team announced that Love would miss Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, his former team, due to a sore, swollen left knee.

Per NBA.com, the club hinted that he’d miss at least that game and potentially could also miss the All-Star Game as a result of the ailment.

He will undergo further treatment and will be evaluated again before Wednesday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, which happens to be the final contest before the All-Star break.

Therefore, Cleveland holding him out of both games of the back-to-back and also not allowing him to play in the All-Star Game remains a very logical possibility.

As a result of Love’s injury, head coach Tyronn Lue will have to get creative when it comes to building his lineups and rotations.

Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye are once again the team’s only “true” big men and others like James Jones and the newly-signed Derrick Williams will likely have to split time at the four-spot until Love returns.

If Love doesn’t play in the All-Star Game, it will be up to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to make the decision on his replacement, which will be a daunting task.

Joel Embiid would be the logical choice and would certainly be a fan-favorite selection, but he’s been dealing with a knee injury himself and it’s been revealed that he has a small meniscus tear. Therefore, he likely wouldn’t be an option.

Whoever Silver would select would be somewhat controversial, as every All-Star selection is, but Love still might be able to suit up for the star-studded event.

We will just have to wait and see.