BBC football analyst Garth Crooks has compared newly signed Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini to Italian legend Filippo Inzaghi, following the former Napoli striker's match-winning brace at Sunderland for the Saints.

However, the comparison might prove to be slightly premature and controversial given Inzaghi's iconic status and Gabbiadini's relative inexperience at the top level.

Inzaghi is considered a legend in Italian football, his most illustrious spells being at Juventus and AC Milan, where he managed to win two Champions League titles and three Serie A crowns.

Article continues below

The 43-year-old is also the fifth highest goalscorer in the Italian league with 313 goals and also boasts the record for the most hat-tricks (10).

In European competitions, Inzaghi is only behind the likes of Raul, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of most goals scored with a staggering 70 to his name.

Article continues below

Inzaghi is an Italian football legend

In addition to the numerous triumphs at club level, the prolific goalscorer also helped the Italian national team to a World Cup victory in 2006 in Germany.

During his time at Milan, the former player formed a devastating striker partnership with Ukranian legend Andriy Shevchenko which was the cornerstone of their 2003 Champions League triumph.

A repeat of Milan's European Cup final against Liverpool in 2007 saw Inzaghi score two crucial goals to hand the Rossoneri their seventh title.

Crooks compares Gabbiadini to Inzaghi

Crooks described Gabbiadini's goals against the Black Cats as "moments of predatory genius" before going on to making comparisons to the Milan legend.

"His second goal was sensational and reminiscent of his Italian countryman Filippo Inzaghi at his best," Crooks said. "There is so much about Gabbiadini's game that reminds me of Inzaghi - not least his finishing."

Gabbiani came into the fold for previous club Napoli following the departure of Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus and an injury to main striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Despite a decent spell in Naples and a great start to life in the Premier League, comparisons with the great Inzaghi might be unfair at this point.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms