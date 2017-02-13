What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Inzaghi.

Garth Crooks has compared Premier League striker to Filippo Inzaghi

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

BBC football analyst Garth Crooks has compared newly signed Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini to Italian legend Filippo Inzaghi, following the former Napoli striker's match-winning brace at Sunderland for the Saints. 

However, the comparison might prove to be slightly premature and controversial given Inzaghi's iconic status and Gabbiadini's relative inexperience at the top level. 

Inzaghi is considered a legend in Italian football, his most illustrious spells being at Juventus and AC Milan, where he managed to win two Champions League titles and three Serie A crowns. 

Article continues below

The 43-year-old is also the fifth highest goalscorer in the Italian league with 313 goals and also boasts the record for the most hat-tricks (10). 

In European competitions, Inzaghi is only behind the likes of Raul, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of most goals scored with a staggering 70 to his name. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

New Intercontinental title feud begins at Elimination Chamber

New Intercontinental title feud begins at Elimination Chamber

New WWE Champion champion crowned at Elimination Chamber

New WWE Champion champion crowned at Elimination Chamber

Michy Batshuayi had the best response after West Ham fan tried to troll him

Michy Batshuayi had the best response after West Ham fan tried to troll him

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ v Osasuna show something concerning

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ v Osasuna show something concerning

Inzaghi is an Italian football legend

In addition to the numerous triumphs at club level, the prolific goalscorer also helped the Italian national team to a World Cup victory in 2006 in Germany. 

During his time at Milan, the former player formed a devastating striker partnership with Ukranian legend Andriy Shevchenko which was the cornerstone of their 2003 Champions League triumph.

AC Milan v Lecce

A repeat of Milan's European Cup final against Liverpool in 2007 saw Inzaghi score two crucial goals to hand the Rossoneri their seventh title. 

Crooks compares Gabbiadini to Inzaghi

Crooks described Gabbiadini's goals against the Black Cats as "moments of predatory genius" before going on to making comparisons to the Milan legend. 

"His second goal was sensational and reminiscent of his Italian countryman Filippo Inzaghi at his best," Crooks said. "There is so much about Gabbiadini's game that reminds me of Inzaghi - not least his finishing." 

Sunderland v Southampton - Premier League

Gabbiani came into the fold for previous club Napoli following the departure of Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus and an injury to main striker Arkadiusz Milik. 

Despite a decent spell in Naples and a great start to life in the Premier League, comparisons with the great Inzaghi might be unfair at this point. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AC Milan
Italy Football
Serie A
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again