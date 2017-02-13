FIFA 17 players are calling for one celebration to be added to the game

FIFA 17 has jut about everything a football fan could want, but their vast amount of gamers - currently in the millions - will always find something extra to add to their wishlist.

FIFA 18 won't be available until sometime in late September, but there are plenty of FIFA 17 updates left to keep us amused.

Having said that, the FIFA 17 Winter Upgrades were scheduled to come out on February 10, and they are yet to appear leaving gamers clueless as to when they will arrive.

But when they do, what do the fans want?

For years now, it's been widely accepted that FIFA is the superior game to Pro Evolution Soccer. However, Pro certainly had its heyday in its early incarnations and up to about Pro Evo 5, the franchise was equal to, if not above FIFA.

Then FIFA made a roaring comeback and players probably got tired of playing with teams and players boasting fake names.

However, Pro Evo does have a couple of features that players wish FIFA would incorporate.

"In PES, if you run towards a ball in front of the net after a goal your players will thrash it into the net again," one user said on Reddit.

"Such a simple touch, but it's really cool."

If you ever fancy smashing home the ball after scoring PES might just be worth your custom. But, it's unlikely that if you were sitting on the fence between buying either game, that would be your deal breaker.

Still, celebrations have become one of the more entertaining aspects of the FIFA franchise, especially given their vast online community who love to stick it to their opponent with a thoroughly annoying celebration.

A thread on the FIFA 17 page of Reddit is asking for one celebration in particular. The thread is titled 'Fifa needs to add the "Jersey off" while running celebration' and the user explains: "I don't care if my player gets a yellow or second yellow card. I want to celebrate like this after making a nice comeback."

One user replied: "I want Firmino's celebration," to which another responded: "The 'let's take my top off but then remember I'll get booked so put it back on' celebration. I love it :)"

A fair few players voted no to the idea stating it would either be too long or "This would be like dabbing, but 1000000000x worse."

And, of course, a fair few of the users took the opportunity to made crude comments about the female teams on FIFA. Shame on you, fellas.

Would you like to see this introduced to FIFA, even if you got booked?

