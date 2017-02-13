Though Derrick Williams has only been played in two games with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he's already made an impact.

The former No. 2 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2011 NBA Draft is only averaging 9.5 points coming off the bench in those two games, but that's apparently enough for LeBron James to want him to stick around.

When Williams' current 10-day contract runs out, James wants the sixth-year player to remain with the team on a longer deal.

LeBron told ESPN that he enjoys what Williams brings to the team and hopes to keep him with the team through the end of the year:

"We hope that this is a long-term thing," James said of Williams after the Cavs' win on Saturday. "Obviously, we know that he's on a 10-day contract, but we believe it's going to be long-term."

Though LeBron often gets criticized for his perceived role in personnel matters with the Cavaliers, there's no doubt that having James in his corner is a big plus for Williams' future in Cleveland.

James added that he's been impressed with Williams' athleticism so far in his brief tenure with the Cavaliers and said he hopes Cleveland can be the spot where the former Minnesota top pick can turn his career around:

"He's been in some difficult situations, first of all, and we hope that this is a place that can help him grow and make that next step," James said. "He's 25 years old. It doesn't seem like it because we've been hearing his name for so long. But he's 25. "He hasn't even gotten to his potential, to his prime yet, so hopefully this group, this locker room, myself, my leadership [helps him]. Just want to see him grow every day, and it's a good place for him."

Williams will get a chance to play against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night when the Cavaliers head north to take on the Western Conference foe. It's safe to say Williams will have a little extra motivation in that game.