Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

FIFA 17 speed test proves Aubameyang isn't the game's fastest player

According to EA Sports, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the fastest player on FIFA 17.

In the build-up to the game's release last September, various lists were published detailing the game's fastest, strongest and highest-rated players.

In terms of the quickest, Aubameyang ranks at no.1 with 96 pace, followed by Mathis Bolly (also 96) in second and Jonathan Biabiany (95) in third.

Here's the rest of the top 10: Hector Bellerin (95), Jurgen Damm (95), Ernest Asante (95), Gareth Bale (94), Hector Villalba (94), Jefferson Cuero (94) and Ryo Miyaichi (94).

And in the top 20, you have the likes of Lucas (93), Raheem Sterling (93) and Jordi Alba (93), with no room for Cristiano Ronaldo (92) or Theo Walcott (93).

However, as most FIFA players know, ratings actually mean very little when it comes to determining top dog.

If evidence was ever needed of that notion, then YouTuber Wrzzer has provided it with the 'FIFA 17 Speed Test' (see below).

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

In the video, 16 of the game's fastest players raced from one 18-yard box to the other in four heats to determine a four-man final.

Aubameyang, Bale, Ronaldo and Bolly all won their respective races to reach the final - but the end result was somewhat surprising. Check it out at 3:45.

FIFA 17 SPEED TEST

So, turns out Aubameyang isn't even the second fastest player on FIFA 17, with Bolly crossing the line first and Bale narrowly finishing second.

Ronaldo came fourth but with his 92 pace, that's not much of a surprise.

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Despite the fact Bolly finished first, it's Bale who arguably comes out on top having already won a previous FIFA 17 speed test involving dribbling.

In another video made by Wrzzer - which you can watch HERE - the same players were tested for their dribbling ability, with Bale beating Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Walcott in the final.

Real Madrid
Football
Gareth Bale
Barcelona

