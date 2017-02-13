What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Lucas Moura has discussed the best possible way of stopping Lionel Messi.

Lucas Moura's brilliant response to stopping Lionel Messi in the Champions League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening and will be looking to avoid an early exit against the visitors who go into the tie as favourites.

In the past four seasons, the Parisians have fallen at the quarter-finals stage and could face an even earlier exit this time around, if they fail to keep Barcelona's famous 'MSN' quiet in their vital first leg.

Unai Emery's men will then travel to the Camp Nou on March 8 for the decisive second leg, but the current Ligue 1 champions face a tough battle on their hands if they are to secure an elusive Champions League title.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The club's Qatari investors have been ruthless in hiring and firing managers in a bid to fulfill their European dream, having been dominant in France over recent seasons.

Laurent Blanc was sacked by PSG last summer and succeeded by Emery, who won the Europa League in each of his three seasons with Sevilla, and there's no question of the competition's importance to the French giants.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

New Intercontinental title feud begins at Elimination Chamber

New Intercontinental title feud begins at Elimination Chamber

SEE: The Rock reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE title win at Elimination Chamber

SEE: The Rock reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE title win at Elimination Chamber

Michy Batshuayi had the best response after West Ham fan tried to troll him

Michy Batshuayi had the best response after West Ham fan tried to troll him

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ v Osasuna show something concerning

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ v Osasuna show something concerning

However, PSG will have to master the art of defending in impressive fashion if they are to reach the quarter-finals once again, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar having netted 67 goals in all competitions for the Catalan giants this season.

Moura jokes about defending Messi

No one has scored more so than Messi (32), who is also the top scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals in five games, and PSG winger Lucas Moura has done only what any opponent can do when facing the Argentinian magician. Joke.

It's a grueling job and no one envies having to defend against the Argentina international's brilliance. So it's understandable, then, that Moura - out on the wing - was only thinking up a rather amusing way to stop the 29-year-old.

TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-ALAVES-BARCELONA

Per the Daily Mail, when quizzed about how his team would plan on stopping Messi, Moura replied: "Legally? For me it's impossible to stop him. You have to tie him up."

But jokes aside, Emery's men will have to find a formula that will help to nullify the threat of Messi and co. if their European hopes are to remain alive.

PSG attacking to defend

And attack could be their best form of defence, if PSG can ensure they are an aerial threat against either of Barcelona's goalkeepers - with neither commanding in the air.

It's all but certain that Luis Enrique's men will score at some point over the two legs, and PSG will have to take full advantage of their home tie on Tuesday night, in order to make the daunting task to the Camp Nou a little easier.

"No team is unbeatable, but of course for me they are the favourites," Moura admitted. "They are the best team in the world, you have to respect them."

FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Copa Del Rey Semi-final: Second Leg

Barcelona's five-time Ballon d'Or winner is closing in on 500 goals at club level and will be heavily backed to move closer to that milestone against PSG, in the hope it will be enough to help his side progress to the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid secured their 11th Champions League crown last campaign and the Catalan giants will be desperate to stop their bitter rivals winning a 12th, with Los Blancos also leading the way in La Liga.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Neymar
Gerard Pique
Lionel Messi
Luis Enrique
Football
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again