Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening and will be looking to avoid an early exit against the visitors who go into the tie as favourites.

In the past four seasons, the Parisians have fallen at the quarter-finals stage and could face an even earlier exit this time around, if they fail to keep Barcelona's famous 'MSN' quiet in their vital first leg.

Unai Emery's men will then travel to the Camp Nou on March 8 for the decisive second leg, but the current Ligue 1 champions face a tough battle on their hands if they are to secure an elusive Champions League title.

The club's Qatari investors have been ruthless in hiring and firing managers in a bid to fulfill their European dream, having been dominant in France over recent seasons.

Laurent Blanc was sacked by PSG last summer and succeeded by Emery, who won the Europa League in each of his three seasons with Sevilla, and there's no question of the competition's importance to the French giants.

However, PSG will have to master the art of defending in impressive fashion if they are to reach the quarter-finals once again, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar having netted 67 goals in all competitions for the Catalan giants this season.

Moura jokes about defending Messi

No one has scored more so than Messi (32), who is also the top scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals in five games, and PSG winger Lucas Moura has done only what any opponent can do when facing the Argentinian magician. Joke.

It's a grueling job and no one envies having to defend against the Argentina international's brilliance. So it's understandable, then, that Moura - out on the wing - was only thinking up a rather amusing way to stop the 29-year-old.

Per the Daily Mail, when quizzed about how his team would plan on stopping Messi, Moura replied: "Legally? For me it's impossible to stop him. You have to tie him up."

But jokes aside, Emery's men will have to find a formula that will help to nullify the threat of Messi and co. if their European hopes are to remain alive.

PSG attacking to defend

And attack could be their best form of defence, if PSG can ensure they are an aerial threat against either of Barcelona's goalkeepers - with neither commanding in the air.

It's all but certain that Luis Enrique's men will score at some point over the two legs, and PSG will have to take full advantage of their home tie on Tuesday night, in order to make the daunting task to the Camp Nou a little easier.

"No team is unbeatable, but of course for me they are the favourites," Moura admitted. "They are the best team in the world, you have to respect them."

Barcelona's five-time Ballon d'Or winner is closing in on 500 goals at club level and will be heavily backed to move closer to that milestone against PSG, in the hope it will be enough to help his side progress to the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid secured their 11th Champions League crown last campaign and the Catalan giants will be desperate to stop their bitter rivals winning a 12th, with Los Blancos also leading the way in La Liga.

