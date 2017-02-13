SEE: The Rock reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE title win at Elimination Chamber

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Bray Wyatt is the new WWE Champion.

The Rock congratulates Bray Wyatt on huge WWE Championship win

While it didn’t come as a huge shock to many fans – considering the amount of rumours that were circulating for weeks – the majority were pleased that Bray Wyatt survived the Elimination Chamber and left as our new WWE Champion.

So, we are now officially in the Era of Wyatt as he looks to be heading into WrestleMania as the champion, to take on fellow Wyatt Family member Randy Orton.

NEW WWE CHAMPION

It seems like WWE and Hollywood royalty knew what was happening on the night too.

The Rock would be forgiven for skipping WWE pay-per-views, and it certainly looked that way last night as he was live tweeting about the 59th Grammy Awards instead.

However, fans were rather surprised that The Great One not only knew what was happening over in Phoenix, Arizona - although, he might have just checked the trends on Twitter to see what all the fuss was about – but he also sent out a brilliant message to The Eater of Worlds.

First, Wyatt posted a picture of himself with his first-ever WWE title, with the simple caption ‘#EraOfWyatt.’

ERA OF WYATT

The Rock then responded directly to him, and it sounded like even he thought it was about time he was given the recognition many believe he deserves.

He posted: “Hell yes. Big fan of his talent and couldn’t happen to a better dude. Welcome to the club, enjoy the ride and have fun! Congrats brother.”

Despite the kind gesture, his fans were divided on what he posted.

Most seemed to be happy with the fact that he was putting over a future star, especially on a huge platform where he has over 10 million followers.

On the other hand, many were hitting out at him for ‘burying’ him in a lengthy promo at WrestleMania 32 last year, which is strange as he clearly told Bray he had the ability and the charisma to go all the way.

In fact, Vince McMahon probably wouldn't be too pleased about what The Rock tweeted out either.

While it would seem like innocent praise for a star, he's still a heel that Vince is trying to build SmackDown Live around, especially now that he's champion.

Either way, it's not only great to see legends praise the stars of today, but Rock sounds like a genuine fan of somebody that has suffered from bad booking.

What do you make of The Rock’s message to Bray Wyatt? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
The Rock
WWE Smackdown

