The main event at UFC 208 on Saturday night was marred by a controversial ending, in which many believe Germaine de Randamie continued to hit Holly Holm after the bell in both the second and third rounds.

De Randamie ended up winning the fight and claiming the first-ever title in the women's featherweight division, but some think she should have been docked points or even disqualified for her late hits.

However, after the match, de Randamie addressed the late hits and said she doesn't want those to change the public perception of her.

According to MMAFighting.com, de Germaine told Joe Rogan that she was sorry for hitting Holm after the bell:

“It wasn’t meant for me to hit her after the bell,” the Netherlands native said. “It was in the heat of the moment. I apologize. I’m not like that.”

De Germaine won the fight by one point in a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47), so if de Germaine had been penalized for her late punches, the title bout could have had a completely different outcome.

After issuing the apology, though, de Randamie admitted that the fight didn't go according to her plan. She said she wanted a more open fight, but Holm's strengths are on the mat:

“It was a close fight,” de Randamie said. “She [caught] me in the third round with a head kick. It was close, but I came to fight and she didn’t want to fight me. I’m a brawler. I want to fight. “I hoped she was going to fight with me. Holly is a tremendous champion. I truly respect her. But I love to brawl, I love to fight. Clinching is not my game. But whatever.”

As the first champion in the featherweight division, de Randamie will likely have plenty of competitors gunning for her new title. UFC fans will be anxiously awaiting her next opponent, but de Randamie will have to be more careful to stop when the referee tells her to in her next match.

