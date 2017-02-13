Dana White has acknowledged that UFC 208 was not his group's best work.

It's also obvious that the sport has a bit of a superstar problem, with Ronda Rousey likely done and Conor McGregor out for at least a while with his child on the way. (After that? Well, who knows...)

White might have to think about bringing back one of the sport's biggest mainstream draws when he becomes available this summer.

Article continues below

Brock Lesnar was part of some of UFC's most popular pay-per-view events throughout his career.

But his relationship with UFC is a strained one, as his one-match return to the sport last summer resulted in even more controversy.

Article continues below

Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, tested positive for a banned substance around the time of his victory against Mark Hunt. Hunt then sued Lesnar, White and UFC.

White has said Lesnar probably won't fight in UFC again, but didn't completely rule it out.

"He's a freak of nature, who knows maybe he'll give me a call and say he wants to do it again," White told TMZ Sports in December. "But I think he's ready to ride off into the sunset."

Meanwhile, Lesnar is back with WWE and can continue banking money there with less risk on his 39-year old body.

However, that's not stopping one former UFC champion from speculating that Lesnar will return when his suspension is over this July.

Former heavyweight champion Bas Rutten of the Netherlands did some speculating of his own telling the Daily Star that he believes Lesnar will return to UFC this summer.

"That’s what I’ve said in other interviews, I think it could happen," Rutten told Starsport. "Everybody said, ‘you’re crazy.’ And I said, ‘well, they don’t have another pull.'"

Rutten said he's just connecting the dots.

"With McGregor and Rousey out, that’s why I thought, ‘ok, Brock Lesnar is going to be back.’

"I don’t know when his probation of whatever you call it is up. It’s at least six or nine more months, I don’t know.

"But eventually, they’re going to need him back because he brings in big numbers."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms