WWE have dropped hints.

New hints at Elimination Chamber all but confirm John Cena’s WrestleMania match

John Cena’s loss at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view all but confirmed the rumours that have been going around for a few weeks.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed it’s a match that ‘wouldn’t be celebrated’, and it seems as if we’re heading towards a mixed tag team match where Cena teams up with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and his wife, Maryse.

WRESTLEMANIA FEUD

The main question that was being asked is how the WWE were going to go about making this happen, especially as Cena and Nikki haven’t ever been in a storyline together on-screen, despite Natalya name-dropping him on numerous occasions.

However, WWE officially planted the seeds at the Elimination Chamber for their upcoming match with two big hints – and one of them is rather strange.

Last night in the main event, while Miz did a fantastic job of selling just how dangerous the structure is, Cena eliminated him from the match.

That will be used as a catalyst for him to target Cena in the coming weeks.

PLANTING THE SEEDS

Earlier in the evening, though, WWE also started something between Nikki and Maryse.

During her interview with Renee Young, she was ambushed yet again by Natalya and Maryse was unfortunately caught in the middle of it, as you’ll be able to see below.

It seems as if WWE are going to be using both of those moments and tie them into one feud, culminating at WrestleMania 33.

It’s certainly a questionable method from WWE – especially the latter – but it’s probably the only way they could make it happen without it looking more forced than it did.

What did you make of WWE dropping the hints to their feud? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
The Miz
Wrestlemania

