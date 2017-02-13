Chelsea may have only picked up a draw at Burnley on Sunday afternoon but they are still well on their way to reclaiming the Premier League crown.

The 1-1 at Turf Moor ensured the Blues ended the weekend with a healthy 10-point gap at the top of the table, although Man City could cut that down to eight with a win over Bournemouth on Monday.

Nevertheless, without the burden of European football, Antonio Conte's men are going to take some stopping between now and the end of the season.

It has certainly been a much more successful campaign at Stamford Bridge than 2015/16 was.

Under Jose Mourinho, Chelsea's last title defence could not have gone much worse.

By December, they were well out of the race for the title, Mourinho had been shown the exit and Guus Hiddink was brought in for the second time to try and salvage something from the second half of the season.

He couldn't and the Blues finished in 10th, prompting Conte's summer appointment.

We mentioned above that their title defence could not have gone much worse but of course, it could have - just ask Leicester.

Like Chelsea, the Foxes were also in action on Sunday but succumbed to a 2-0 defeat away to Swansea.

Claudio Ranieri's title-winners are now just one place and one point above the relegation zone and they are yet to pick up a league win in 2017.

Rumours of unrest within the dressing room continue to rumble on behind the scenes and it's clear something isn't quite right at the King Power Stadium right now.

It has been a season to forget for many of Leicester's loyal supporters, including Gary Lineker.

The Match of the Day presenter started the season's first programme wearing just his pants as a result of Ranieri's men winning the league, but there's no danger of a repeat scenario occurring next August.

In fact, with Leicester now in a real dogfight to stay in the Premier League a tweet Lineker posted last season, mocking Chelsea's title defence has reemerged.

On Haloween 2015, the former England striker tweeted: "Don't panic Chelsea fans. No team in @premierleague history has won the title and been relegated the following season."

He might well be regretting that comment now, given how his own team have laboured this term.

It was actually former Milton Keynes Dons goalkeeper Ian McLoughlin who made Lineker aware of what he previously said.

Just five points separate the bottom six teams but Leicester are currently bottom of the form table after picking up just one draw from their last six matches.

Lineker will be hoping the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez get their act together quickly so he isn't made to eat his own words.

