Dele Alli has been pivotal for Tottenham this season, the 20-year-old spearheading Spurs' title bid alongside Harry Kane.

Five goals in January, four of which coming against Watford and Chelsea, saw the youngster win Player of the Month having helped his side up to second in the Premier League.

Speaking at the presentation of his award, Alli expressed his delight at joining an elite list of previous winners.

Alli, speaking to EASPORTS.com, said: "It's great. You see who wins it and some of the great players who have won it in the past.

"The team has done really well this month, not just me individually. We've had a lot of players who have been in form so it’s a real honour for me to win it."

Attention soon turned to FIFA, at which point Alli named Tottenham's best player.

"Do you play much FIFA 17 in your team?" EA asked, to which the Englishman replied: "Yeah, all the time."

EA then added: "In the dressing room, who are the best players?" which prompted a somewhat unexpected response.

"Vincent Janssen surprised everyone," Alli said. "We were all playing and he asked for a go and then he just starting beating everyone 3-0!"

Turns out Janssen is better at scoring on FIFA than he is in real life.

The Dutch striker has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival last summer for £17 million from AZ Alkmaar.

Having featured in 26 games for the north London side, Janssen has score just four goals, all of which coming from the penalty spot.

Perhaps Janssen and Alli should trade tips about scoring on virtual reality and in real life.

Dele Alli was speaking to EASPORTS.com at the presentation of the EA SPORTS Player Of The Month Award. To read the full interview, go to https://www.easports.com/uk/fifa/news/2017/epl-player-of-the-month-january

