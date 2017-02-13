What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

We’ve reached the point in the year that Arsenal’s entire season usually slips through their fingers.

However, in a week where the Arsenal stars will be playing in both the Champions League and the FA Cup, they were looking to avoid a ball being slipped through their legs.

Two days before their clash against Bayern Munich in Europe’s elite competition, Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi practiced their jockeying skills.

After all, it’s likely they will be without the ball for the majority of the night at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

And to prepare trying to steal possession from the likes of Arturo Vidal, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, the four Arsenal players faced another very talented footballer.

That’s because they came up against the Female Panna World champion, Lisa Zimouche.

The 17-year is one of the youngest football freestylers in the world and was named 'Female Panna World Champion' at the age of 15.

But how did each Arsenal player fare against her?

First up was Oxlade-Chamberlain and the winger-turned-centre midfielder just about managed to trap the ball between his legs to prevent Zimouche nutmegging him.

The former Southampton player insisted that “it didn’t count” and survived his time against the skillster.

Next was Xhaka and you won’t be surprised at how this went.

After remaining patient, the Swiss international lunged in, while Oxlade-Chamberlain called for a red card. Luckily for the midfielder, Jon Moss wasn’t on hand to dismiss him and he survived without getting humiliated.

Mustafi was next and surely the World Cup winning defender would be experienced enough not to get nutmegged. Not quite, as Zimouche tempted him to stick out his leg before putting the ball through the gap.

The German was left very red-faced.

Luckily for Bellerin, the fact that Mustafi was thoroughly embarrassed meant that he didn’t have to participate.

Let’s just hope Mustafi defends a lot better against one of the best forwards in world football - Robert Lewandowski.

