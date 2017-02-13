John Cena did something incredible after losing at Elimination Chamber

While the older fans know that the WWE is scripted entertainment – apologies if you didn’t – we need to understand that the younger audience, or most of them at least, believe it’s all very real.

You don’t want to disappoint them by telling them The Undertaker isn’t actually a dead man walking, or that Finn Balor doesn’t essentially turn into a demon once a month – you just let them enjoy it.

ELIMINATION CHAMBER LOSS

So when they get upset about their favourite superstars losing, it’s understandable, and that was the case at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

John Cena was defending his WWE Championship in the main event inside of the steel structure, and Bray Wyatt ended up leaving Phoenix, Arizona with his first singles title in the company.

Rather than being upset about his 16th world championship stint coming to an end after two weeks, he chose to cheer up a young fan instead.

Article continues below

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet posted the original story, after the fan’s mum shared the moment on social media.

GREAT GESTURE

She posted: “Tonight, I witnessed pure heartbreak in my daughter’s eyes when she watched John Cena lose at the Elimination Chamber.

“Tears were rolling down her cheeks. She was so disappointed, and all she could manage to say was, ‘No.’”

As the family was leaving the arena through the backstage area, they happened to run into Cena and asked him for a photo, before the mother explained the situation and how sad her daughter was over the loss.

She added: “He looked her in the eye and said, ‘It’s ok. Sometimes we don’t win. But that just shows me that I gotta keep fighting. I will get a rematch. You remember that, ok? Never lose hope. Keep fighting.’ And then we caught this moment.”

Cena then took a picture with his young fan, making her day after what proved to be a disappointing night for the former champion.

It’s well documented just how much Cena does for his young fans, especially for his work with the Make-A-Wish foundation, and this is another reason why WWE will struggle to find his replacement.

What did you make of John Cena’s gesture following Elimination Chamber? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms