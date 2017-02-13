When Manchester United host Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on Thursday night it will be a special occasion for Paul Pogba.

The world's most expensive player will come up against his brother, Florentin, in what will be an emotional evening for the Pogba family, as the two sides go head-to-head in the Europa League.

It's not often that two brothers go head-to-head in a match and the fact that the game is in European competition has made it even more special.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping to see his club's hectic schedule of games kicked off with a win in the first leg of the competition, before heading to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard just six days later.

In between their European fixtures, United face a trip to Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, but Pogba will no doubt find it hard to forget about the fact that he will face his older sibling twice in less than a week.

Florentin, a defender by trade, will certainly be in no mood to mess about when they travel to the north west of England on Thursday, as the Ligue 1 outfit will look to nullify the threats of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Battle of the brothers

That could also see the Guinea international face a one-on-one battle with his younger brother, Paul. But the 26-year-old admits he will not mess about if he comes face-to-face with his brother.

“We're both determined players," Florentin said, per the Manchester Evening News.

“If he's on a run, and I have to tackle him, I'll tackle him. I'm not going to knock him out.

"But if I have to foul him, I'll do it.”

Brotherly love will be on hold between the Pogba brothers and Florentin is willing to take a yellow card in an attempt to avoid being embarrassed by his megastar younger brother.

Contrasting careers

Florentin previously featured for third division French side Sedan before moving to Saint-Etienne, while his brother has gone full circle on his United career - having returned to the club he left for Juventus in 2012.

But Pogba has come under scrutiny this campaign, following his £89 million move from Juventus in the summer, however, his inter-family rivalry may well inspire him to step up to the plate on Thursday night.

Mourinho's men go into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend, to maintain their pressure on the top four, while their last home game in the Europa League saw the Red Devils secure a comfortable 4-0 win over Feyenoord.

