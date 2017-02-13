England made it two wins out of two in the Six Nations with a very late 21-16 victory against Wales at the Millennium Stadium.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that, after scraping a last-gasp victory, England were fortunate.

But it turns out that winning so late in the game was all part of the gameplan and it’s thanks to Jose Mourinho - the Manchester United manager.

England boss Eddie Jones has introduced the same training approach that Mourinho is implementing at United as he attempts to bring back ‘Fergie Time’.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils were renowned for scoring late goals as their opposition begin to tire and Mourinho wants to recreate that at Old Trafford.

And Jones is using the ‘tactical periodisation’ philosophy that has been heavily used by Mourinho and former assistant manager at the Theatre of Dreams, Carlos Queiroz.

The creator was a Portuguese lecturer, Vitor Grade, and Mourinho and Queiroz were responsible for bringing this philosophy to England.

According to the Daily Mail, this is how it works.

“The theory is based on breaking down the game into four different moments: transition from attack to defence; transition from defence to attack; attacking organisation and defensive organisation.

"The idea being training is designed as interaction between all the different dimensions. This ensures the tactical, technical, physiological and psychological elements are never worked on independently. Every training drill is organized around (at least) one of the four moments of the game and the tactical principles of play.”

Understand? No, neither do we.

Either way, it’s working wonders for England and Jones as they have now won 16 matches in a row and the Australian insists it's no coincidence that many of them have come late in matches.

"How many games out of our last 16 wins have we won in last 20 minutes? That's not by coincidence," Jones said. "It's because we train to win those last 20 minutes.

"We use a methodology which I've borrowed from soccer called tactical periodisation.

"We have one day where we have a physical session and do more contacts than we would do in a game. Then we have a fast day where we try to train for at least 60 percent of the session above game speed.

"We don't do any extra fitness. It's all done within those training sessions. Because of that we've improved our fitness enormously."

So there you have it. If England win the Six Nations, it’s all thanks to Mourinho. Well, kind of.

