Valtteri Bottas is yet to even race competitively for his new team Mercedes and there is already talk about who could replace him.

Following Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire from the sport after claiming last season's world championship, Bottas was poached to fill his seat from Williams for the upcoming campaign.

Although Bottas has been in the sport since 2013, he is yet to win a race and has made the podium just nine times.

Of course, this year will be the first the Finn will be driving a competitive car but all eyes will be on him to see how he handles the heightened expectations at his new team.

The exact details or length of Bottas's contract at Mercedes are yet to be disclosed but it has been speculated his deal is set for an initial 12 months with the option for an extension - probably dependent on how the season pans out.

That means he could well be have been given the elbow by this time next year and the man Bottas replaced has already suggested the potential candidates his former team could consider.

The 2016 world champion Rosberg has taken up an ambassadorial role at Mercedes since retiring and he thinks there are two men perfectly set up to partner Lewis Hamilton in 2018.

Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso were both linked with a move to the Brackley-based outfit before Bottas was announced.

However, with both of their contracts at their current teams set to expire at the end of the year, negotiations to sign them up could be easier next time around.

"It would definitely make sense for Sebastian to have a look at that Mercedes team for 2018, and for Mercedes to have a look at him and consider him for 2018, that's obvious," Rosberg said, according to the International Business Times.

"He is one of the best drivers out there and he doesn't have a drive for 2018 so they should explore the possibility and, who knows, let's see what happens. It could be a good fit.

"Alonso, they need to keep him in mind. He's not the youngest out there anymore but he is still driving to his best from what we've seen. He should be considered as well and I am sure they will."

Rosberg's comments certainly haven't made it any easier for Bottas.

The 27-year-old's first race for Mercedes will come at the season's traditional curtain-raiser in Melbourne, Australia on March 26.

