What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

.

Nico Rosberg urges Mercedes to consider two drivers to replace Bottas in 2018

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Valtteri Bottas is yet to even race competitively for his new team Mercedes and there is already talk about who could replace him.

Following Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire from the sport after claiming last season's world championship, Bottas was poached to fill his seat from Williams for the upcoming campaign.

Although Bottas has been in the sport since 2013, he is yet to win a race and has made the podium just nine times.

Article continues below

Of course, this year will be the first the Finn will be driving a competitive car but all eyes will be on him to see how he handles the heightened expectations at his new team.

The exact details or length of Bottas's contract at Mercedes are yet to be disclosed but it has been speculated his deal is set for an initial 12 months with the option for an extension - probably dependent on how the season pans out.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants fans left heartbroken after cutting Victor Cruz

New York Giants fans left heartbroken after cutting Victor Cruz

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

SEE: The Rock reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE title win at Elimination Chamber

SEE: The Rock reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE title win at Elimination Chamber

John Cena did something incredible after losing at Elimination Chamber

John Cena did something incredible after losing at Elimination Chamber

Michy Batshuayi had the best response after West Ham fan tried to troll him

Michy Batshuayi had the best response after West Ham fan tried to troll him

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ v Osasuna show something concerning

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ v Osasuna show something concerning

That means he could well be have been given the elbow by this time next year and the man Bottas replaced has already suggested the potential candidates his former team could consider.

The 2016 world champion Rosberg has taken up an ambassadorial role at Mercedes since retiring and he thinks there are two men perfectly set up to partner Lewis Hamilton in 2018.

Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso were both linked with a move to the Brackley-based outfit before Bottas was announced.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Previews

However, with both of their contracts at their current teams set to expire at the end of the year, negotiations to sign them up could be easier next time around.

"It would definitely make sense for Sebastian to have a look at that Mercedes team for 2018, and for Mercedes to have a look at him and consider him for 2018, that's obvious," Rosberg said, according to the International Business Times.

"He is one of the best drivers out there and he doesn't have a drive for 2018 so they should explore the possibility and, who knows, let's see what happens. It could be a good fit.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-AZE-EUROPEAN-PRESSER

"Alonso, they need to keep him in mind. He's not the youngest out there anymore but he is still driving to his best from what we've seen. He should be considered as well and I am sure they will."

Rosberg's comments certainly haven't made it any easier for Bottas.

The 27-year-old's first race for Mercedes will come at the season's traditional curtain-raiser in Melbourne, Australia on March 26.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again