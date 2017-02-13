New York Giants fans left heartbroken after cutting Victor Cruz

The 2017 NFL offseason is underway, and while many teams have begun to make a few small moves here or there, one move is already taking the league by storm.

After seven years with the New York Giants, the team has decided to part ways with former star wide receiver Victor Cruz, according to NFL.com's Kimberly Jones. Cruz, who was a fan favorite throughout his career, and was widely known for his infamous salsa dance after touchdowns, will now hit the free agent market.

The decision by the Giants to cut Cruz will free up $7.5 million in cap space, so it's not completely shocking. Even with that said, this is a player who tallied a combined 168 receptions for 2,628 yards and 19 touchdowns in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Cruz tore his patellar tendon after six games in 2014, which forced him to miss the rest of the season and all of 2015 after also suffering a calf injury as well.

While Cruz totaled just 39 receptions for 586 yards and a touchdown this year, it's obvious that fans weren't thrilled by the releasing, and they took to social media to make it known.

The fans in New York loved Cruz, as his outgoing personality and ability to take over games with big-play ability was key to the team early in his career. Unfortunately, after suffering such a brutal injury, it can be hard for a player to come back and revert back to his old form.

Even with that said, there's little question that Cruz will land on his feet and will get another chance to prove that he's still got it. The question now becomes, where will his new home be? Time will tell, but by cutting Cruz early in the offseason, the team has given him plenty of time to go through the options and really feel out how his market looks.

