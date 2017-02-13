Sometimes you just need a vacation. Carmelo Anthony certainly deserves one.

Many NBA stars are headed to New Orleans this weekend for the All-Star festivities.

The New York Knicks star was not chosen for the game, and that's apparently fine with him.

When asked if he would consider serving as an injury replacement for the Eastern Conference team, Melo told Ian Begley of ESPN.com that he'd probably rather just get away.

"I got plans," Anthony said. "I would love to take this break and just utilize this break and my body and my mind and just get away from everything. I could utilize this break. If they call me, I'd consider it. But I would love to utilize this break."

Who could blame him?

The East may needing another front-court player with Kevin Love's injury putting his status in doubt.

But Carmelo might just vote for someone like teammate Kristaps Porzingis taking the spot instead.

(Although we have to admit that seeing Anthony play Sunday at the Smoothie King Center would have been appropriate: "Smoothie King" could've been Melo's nickname in another life.)

It's already been another long year for Melo in New York, the latest in a string of them.

Anthony and the Knicks had high hopes after trading for Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah from the Chicago Bulls.

But here they sit entering Monday's games at 23-33 and 3.5 games out of the playoffs in the lowly East. Anthony is averaging 23.2 points per game this season, along with 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Knicks president Phil Jackson has been his usual cryptic self, and the biggest drama at Madison Square Garden involves a former fan-favorite player fighting security guards during games.

Despite a no-trade clause, there also have been rumors linking Anthony to trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers.

So yeah, go ahead and relax and hit the beach this weekend, man. You earned it.