WWE

Wyatt won the WWE Title.

WWE shirt hints that major change was made to the Elimination Chamber match

Football News
24/7

Dean Ambrose had quite an impressive showing at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday night.

It was clear the WWE were going to hype him up in the bout, as his lunatic gimmick works well with how dangerous the Chamber is, and he showed that by putting his body on the line in some good spots.

CHAMBER CHANGES

However, the highlight involving the current Intercontinental Champion saw him attacked by Baron Corbin, effectively setting up their WrestleMania 33 match.

However, a picture circulating on social media suggests Ambrose wasn’t even originally supposed to be in the Chamber.

In the arena, the WWE were selling a t-shirt which was exclusive to the event.

That’s not strange, as WWE does this all the time for every pay-per-view.

However, fans quickly noticed something odd about the shirt, as it featured only five of the competitors in the match as Ambrose was replaced by Dolph Ziggler, which you can see below.

p1b8sbtrdmjte5tfajq1eg9160qj.jpg

This has led many to believe that WWE’s original plan had Ziggler in the match as they produced the shirts, but changed their minds and went ahead and sold the t-shirts anyway.

AMBROSE FOR ZIGGLER

It doesn’t seem like a merchandise error either, as WWE would have either pulled the shirts completely, or offered fans refunds, as has been the case before.

So, it seems as if they went with the decision to continue building Ziggler up as a heel, after he lost to Apollo Crews and Kalisto earlier in the evening, but attacked them both after the match.

This also allowed the WWE to plant the seeds for Ambrose’s clash with The Lone Wolf for WrestleMania, as it was probably the best way to do it.

Plus, if Ziggler was involved in the match then only John Cena would have been a face in the match, going up against five heels so perhaps they did to balance the numbers.

Would you have preferred to see Dolph Ziggler in the Elimination Chamber? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

