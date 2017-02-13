Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

The comeback by the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 was nothing short of spectacular. The team rallied and completed the greatest comeback in the game's history, as they were down by 25 at one point, and 19 in the 4th quarter.

Even as amazing as the comeback was, apparently the Super Bowl MVP, Tom Brady, wasn't completely thrilled with how it all played out. Even more than that, he's not on board with the fact that many are calling this game the greatest of Brady's entire career.

So, after setting Super Bowl records for most completions (43) and yards (466), what's the deal with Brady thinking otherwise? Well, he broke down the reasoning to MMQB's Peter King, and it was actually pretty valid.

“I don’t really think that is necessarily the case,” he said, relaxing in ski pants and sneakers. “I think it was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities in the first 37, 38 minutes of the game, I don’t really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half, plus overtime as one of the ‘best games ever’ but it was certainly one of the most thrilling for me, just because so much was on the line and it ended up being an incredible game.”

Hey, if Tom Brady says it wasn't his best game ever, then who are we to argue?

But in all seriousness, he's not wrong. The Patriots were honestly just brutally bad through the first half of that game, and it seemed as though there was a good chance they'd get blown out. Now, it might have been the greatest second half (and overtime) by any single player, though.

Regardless, what Brady did in Super Bowl 51 will never be forgotten, and he's more than added to his already-stellar legacy.

