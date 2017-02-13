As we head towards WrestleMania 33, the WWE have now started to announce the inductees for the 2017 Hall of Fame.

This year, the ceremony will take place two nights before The Grandest Stage of Them All, to accommodate the NXT TakeOver: Orlando special on April 1.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

So far, Kurt Angle is the headliner that has been announced, while Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will also be inducted.

Now, WWE have officially announced that the former referee and SmackDown general manager, Theodore Long, is the third inductee for the class of 2017.

In an exclusive interview with FOX Sports, the man who managed ‘Mean’ Mark Callous in WCW – who now competes as The Undertaker - shared his delight and honour at being recognised for his contributions to the business.

When asked how he’s feeling about it, he said: “Well, I was really surprised, you know?

'LOST FOR WORDS'

“I had thought about being inducted into the Hall of Fame and I thought, ‘Well, if they’re going to do that, I’m pretty sure my time will come one day.’ And that’s what did happen.

“I was real excited, it’s such an honour to be part of something like this. To go into the 2017 Hall of Fame…man, it’s just great. It don’t get no better than that.

“I just want to thank Vince McMahon and the McMahon family, and the WWE Universe, and all the people that just hung out with me and wanted some more Teddy Long. I’m just excited right now, so I’m kind of lost for words.”

Long had been rumoured to be inducted this year for some months now, and the likes of Diamond Dallas Page, Beth Phoenix, Rick Rude and Christian are also rumoured to be inducted inside of the Amway Center.

Teddy Long certainly deserves it, and you can expect plenty of tag team jokes to crop up in the build-up to the event.

Who do you think will induct Teddy Long into the 2017 Hall of Fame? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

