Some footballers are just born to wear certain squad numbers.

Think of David Beckham’s iconic number seven shirt, Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt and Sergio Ramos’ number four shirt.

After playing 500 matches for Real Madrid - all of which played in the number four shirt - Ramos is a legend at the Bernabeu.

Article continues below

While he’s earned this status by world-class defending, his reputation has also been helped by his knack of scoring important goals in the last-minute.

The Spaniard has popped up with a header in injury time on numerous occasions and was asked to name his favourite goal for Los Blancos.

Article continues below

Whilst it was no doubt difficult to choose just one of his 66 goals for Madrid, the defender eventually settled for his 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

Ramos’ goal at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon saw Madrid make it 1-1 and they went on to win 4-1 in extra-time.

And that goal has even made Ramos consider changing his iconic shirt number.

"I don't know which goal is my favourite," he said during a Facebook Q&A, per Marca.

"I have some good ones but they are like my children, I'm not sure I can pick just one.

"Maybe the equaliser in the Champions League final because it took us a lot to win and scoring in the last minute is special."

"The '4' has given me a lot of luck and has accompanied me throughout my career with Real.

"But don't think that I haven't considered changing it for 93."

There are football fans out there that hate it when players wear unconventional numbers.

Nwankwo Kanu used to wear the number five, Mathieu Flamini wore the number 84 for AC Milan and Ivan Zamorano famously wore the sum 1 + 8. But Ramos wearing the number 93 would surely be a step too far.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms