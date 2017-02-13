Regardless of your feelings towards the man, we are now officially in the Era of Wyatt after Bray survived the Elimination Chamber on Sunday night to claim his first WWE Championship.

Despite being a heel on paper, the reaction from fans said it all when he finally got the all-important pin fall – even though he covered another popular heel in AJ Styles.

FIRST WWE TITLE

As expected, everyone wants to hear from the man himself – who had his whole family backstage - and what we should expect as he prepares to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

We do have the first comments from The Eater of Worlds, although, don’t expect all of the mysterious aura behind it, as he spoke to ESPN out of character following his big win

He explained: “To be honest with you, I don’t think I’ve come to grips with this yet. This is something that cements my legacy. This is something that I’ve accomplished – but I want to accomplish more. WrestleMania is right here.

“Anyone you love, seeing someone they love succeed is something to be proud of. I would be proud to see anyone I love succeed, so I’m sure anyone who loves me is proud of me right now.”

Wyatt went on to add that his title win was even sweeter, as he was able to prove his past critics wrong.

PROVING THE CRITICS WRONG

He added: “To me, it was an up-yours to the authority, because when I walked into this, I don’t think anyone ever looked at me and said, ‘One day you’re going to be WWE Champion.'

“I’ve seen so many come and go over the years, and so many that look the part and thought they were something special and they just weren’t. And someone like me, I had to cut my teeth for years just to be recognised. No one looked at my direction.

“I had to grab them by the throat and make them look me in the eyes and say, ‘Look at me.’ This is a huge accomplishment for me, because no one else expected it but I always did.

“This pretty much tells me I’m in the main event at WrestleMania. That’s pretty cool.”

It’s great to see Bray let his guard down for once, and the passion is there for all to see as you can tell just how much this means to him.

