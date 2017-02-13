What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Goldberg battles Owens at Fastlane.

WWE could be bringing back parody act for major RAW feud

As we head towards the WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, expect to see plenty more of Goldberg on your television screens.

While he’s already confirmed to battle Brock Lesnar one final time at the Grandest Stage of Them All, he has another big match coming up soon as he challenges Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane.

BIG MATCHES

The expectation is that he’ll dethrone Owens, before dropping the red strap to The Beast Incarnate in Orlando on April 2, but WWE could be planning on more entertaining segments – if things go their way.

According to PWInsider, WWE have reportedly contacted Duane Gill – more popularly known as Gillberg - to make a few appearances on Monday Night Raw.

Fans will know that Gillberg was probably WWE’s most successful parody act in history, as they introduced him to the world to mock Bill Goldberg who was the face of the rival promotion, WCW.

They went all-out to mock Goldberg, they had pre-recorded Gillberg chants, he had a dotted line on his arm to mimic Goldberg’s tribal tattoo and even his catchphrases were similar.

While Goldberg asked ‘who’s next’, Gillberg asked ‘who’s first’, as he simply couldn’t pick up a win.

WHO'S FIRST?

While they didn’t copy the same booking by having him being dominant, he and his goofy ways managed to become the longest reigning WWF Light Heavyweight Champion in history, holding it for 15 months.

If they’re able to bring him back for some appearances, it’ll be interesting to see how they use him.

They could have Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho involved to mock Goldberg ahead of Fastlane, and considering they are a good comedy act, it perhaps makes the most sense.

Or, Paul Heyman could bring him out and feed him to his beast, in the build-up to the WrestleMania 33 clash.

Either way, it could be hilarious to see Goldberg and Gillberg come face to face on WWE television once again.

How should WWE use Gillberg if he returns? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

