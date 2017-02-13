What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Having turned 31 in January, David Silva is probably entering the final few years of his playing career.

Having said that, with the way the Spaniard plays the game, there’s no reason why the midfielder can’t play late in his thirties.

The playmaker is rarely seen sprinting during a match, instead, he floats around majestically with the ball seemingly glued to his boot.

Simply put, he is a joy to watch.

And Silva showed off the best of his ability during Manchester City’s trip to Bournemouth.

Raheem Sterling had given Pep Guardiola’s side a first-half lead but it was Silva that was pulling the strings throughout.

And the best moment of his dominant first-half display was an incredible touch that took him past Harry Arter to start an attack for the away side.

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-MAN CITY

Silva's touch - and the reaction on Twitter

While the commentators loved it, so did everyone on Twitter. Check out the reaction:

Silva and his City teammates know that a win against Bournemouth would lift them into second and see them become Chelsea’s biggest title challengers. They would go within eight points of Antonio Conte’s side with 13 matches remaining - a deficit that has been overturned before.

While Silva was at his imperious best, it wasn’t the perfect first-half for City. That’s because the in-form Gabriel Jesus was forced off after 15 minutes with a twisted ankle.

While Bournemouth defenders would have have been happy to see the back of the 19-year-old, their joy would have been short lived with the fact that he was replaced by Sergio Aguero.

