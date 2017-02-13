What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

She's announced her retirement.

WWE star officially announces retirement from professional wrestling

2016 was a wonderful year for the women of WWE, as they broke down barriers and showed the world just how impressive they are inside of the ring.

The likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch have done a brilliant job to give the women’s division some relevance and much-needed importance, and it’s why amazing opportunities continue to come their way.

However, it seems like it comes at a cost, as not everybody can be that fortunate.

WWE fans have complained that so much focus is being given to them, that the likes of Summer Rae and Emma aren’t being given opportunities they deserve.

In what’s a tough division to crack, Rosa Mendes has announced her retirement from professional wrestling.

You can argue that she was hardly a part of the women’s division, as she never wrestled but she was a big part of Total Divas, something WWE invested heavily in.

Mendes – who managed the likes of Fandango as well as Primo and Epico – initially took time away from WWE to become a mother but reiterated her desire to come back.

However, it looks as if motherhood, as well as other ventures, have understandably taken priority, and in a series of Instagram posts she’s confirmed she’s done with the company.

An excerpt from her posts read: “So the day I am announcing my retirement from WWE. As I write these words, I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE Universe.

“For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was Rosa Mendes. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan’s mother, a soon-to-be wife and a hard-working mother.”

While thanking her colleagues, she also gave a shout out to Vince McMahon.

She added: “Last, but not least, Vince McMahon, thank you for giving me the opportunity to do what I loved for so many years, and the amazing WWE Universe. Your support and your love means the world to me.”

Fans may argue that she’s not a huge loss to the in-ring division, but it’s clear the company saw enough value in her to keep her around for a decade.

What are your thoughts on Rosa Mendes’ retirement? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

