England international Joe Root takes over the reigns as the new Test captain after Alastair Cook stepped down from the role last week.

A popular figure among his peers, Root was the favourite to succeed Cook and he has now found the backing of Andrew Strauss who has been instrumental in the 26-year-old’s permanent appointment on Monday.

As the Director of Cricket for ECB, Strauss has always voiced his support for both the former and current captains and he believes Root is the ideal candidate to lead the squad in the years ahead.

Speaking on the issue, he gave an insight into the procedure of finding the right leader among the present players who would guide and inspire the national team in the future.

Sky Sports quoted the 39-year-old saying: “Joe is the right man to be our next Test captain, and I'm thrilled he has accepted the role.

“After Alastair stepped down last week, the selectors and I engaged in the proper process to appoint his successor. Following informal and formal conversations with members of the Test team at the end of the week, the offer was put to Joe - and he accepted immediately."

Strauss further reiterates that Root has proven his worth on the pitch, thereby establishing himself among the elites in world cricket of the present era in a short period of time.

“Joe has shown a number of admirable qualities in his Test career so far," he added.

“Making his debut in 2012 at the age of 21 and going on to establish himself as one of the premier batsmen in all forms of the game in such a short period of time demonstrates his drive, determination, cricketing intelligence and an ability to learn that will serve him well in his new role.

“He is universally respected by his team-mates, passionate about driving the Test team forward and extremely excited about the prospect of leading his country.”

The Yorkshire batsman is poised for a pivotal season with a summer series against South Africa and the defence of the Ashes in Australia being his primary tests in the upcoming months.

He made his debut on the subcontinent soil in India in 2012, where incidentally Cook began his tenure as the captain of the side.

Root has amassed 4,594 runs in test cricket with no other batsman being able to reach the landmark within the last four years.

Only Indian ace Virat Kohli has managed to score more runs in all formats of international cricket.

Ben Stokes, on the other hand, will deputise as the vice-captain of England.

It remains to be seen if the change in designations for the squad helps England in regaining the glory after an abysmal winter tour to India, which marked the end of Cook as the skipper.

