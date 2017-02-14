England’s new test captain Joe Root is made for the job, according to former skipper Michael Vaughan.

Root has played in 53 test matches and was appointed to replace retiring Alastair Cook, despite the fact he’s only captained four first-class matches in his career.

“People who say he’s not quite ready are talking nonsense. He’s driven and got the right attitude,” said Vaughan during an interview with Radio 5 live.

“He’s ready-made for the England captaincy.”

With England only playing limited-over cricket in the opening half of 2017, 26-year-old Root will have to wait until their first test against South Africa in July to take over properly.

The results of his four first-class cricket matches as captain have been a bit of a mixed bag.

With Yorkshire in April 2014, Root saw his side concede 472 in the fourth innings as they lost to Middlesex, but sealed the County Championship later that year when he led them to victory over Nottinghamshire.

But Root is “a born leader” according to Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

He said: “He has always studies the game and different tactics throughout his career.

“It’s not something he’s going to have to learn before his first Test. I’m sure he will do a good job.”

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale captained Root for the county and says Root is hugely experienced for a player in his mid-20s as well as being a “fantastic role model.”

“Whatever level he has stepped up to, it hasn’t taken him long to adapt and he has learned very quickly. I would say that I have actually learned more from him,” Gale added.

"You learn on the job. I think we will see a different style of cricket with Joe in charge. He’s a bit of a tinkerman and not afraid to think outside the box.”

Root’s ascension to captain sees him join the rest of the world’s top four batsmen as captain of his country. Australia’s Steve Smith, India’s Virat Kohli and Kiwi Kane Williamson already held the role with their respective national sides.

Former Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie said: “It reminds me of when we had four wonderful all-rounders – Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, Kapil Dev and Imran Khan.

“Now we have four high-class batsmen who are absolutely brilliant and happen to be captain of their country. It’s very exciting.”

