With three weeks until the Fastlane PPV and the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania, RAW promoted a long awaited debut.

For 17 weeks, videos have aired on RAW announcing the upcoming make over of Emma to Emmalina.

From hello to goodbye

During last week's RAW, the latest video claimed that she would be debuting on Monday's episode, and unlike the last time that claim was made, it proved to be true this time.

Monday's episode of RAW did indeed feature the debut of Emmalina, but it may also have featured the end of her WWE run.

In a very brief and somewhat cryptic segment on RAW, the newly formed Emmalina appeared dressed in a ballgown.

She would appear for a matter of minutes though as she would claim that the fans have witnessed the make over of Emma to Emmalina, but will now witness the makeover of Emmalina to Emma.

Possibly signalling a return to her former gimmick of Emma - one that was very popular with fans in both NXT and on the main roster.

One main question however could be just how long will fans be forced to wait to see the Australian superstar again?

It took 17 weeks of hype for her to finally appear this time, could she now be set to once again leave the RAW cameras and prepare for a return to her former character?

If Emma does disappear again, she could be primed for a return the night following WrestleMania 33 - in seven weeks time.

The night following WrestleMania is synonymous with multiple memorable debuts and returns throughout the years and Emma could be one of them in 2017.

Arguably the bigger question however could be upon her return, will she once again form an alliance with Dana Brooke?

Brooke has certainly faded into insignificance on RAW and the return of her former ally could be what she needs to once again make her mark on the RAW roster.

