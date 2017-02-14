RAW's newest acquisition Samoa Joe has had quite the introduction to the main roster after injuring Seth Rollins on his debut and defeating Roman Reigns in his first match.

With Rollins now seemingly set to miss WrestleMania and Reigns' focus swapped to Braun Strowman, the Samoan Submission Machine looks to have found a new target.

Former champions collide

Monday night on RAW, Joe would take part in an interview with Michael Cole in which he discussed his relationship with Triple H, injuring Rollins and where he hopes to go on the main roster.

While Joe would reference several superstars in his interview, the one statement that would come back to him on the night, revolved around Sami Zayn.

Claiming that Sami Zayn is just happy to be on RAW, Joe would go on to express how he is nothing like that.

Following a hard fought win over Rusev, Zayn was asked about the comments made by Joe earlier in the show, comments that the Underdog from the Underground had no problems addressing.

Zayn would agree that Joe is nothing like himself as he does not sell out, but half way through his answer, Joe would make an appearance.

While his music started and Zayn focused on the stage, just like with his attack on Rollins, Joe would attack Zayn from his blind spot.

Attacking him from the side, Joe would go on to completely destroy Zayn in the same brutal style that he has become known for.

The two former NXT Champions possibly getting in the ring together is clearly something that the fans want to see - if the reaction to tonight's segment is anything to go by.

With Fastlane just three weeks away, this is a match that could very well make it onto the card for that event, it could also extend all the way to WrestleMania in April.

