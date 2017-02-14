What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Joe has had quite the introduction in WWE (©Twitter @TheFansPodcast).

Samoa Joe attacks Sami Zayn on RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

RAW's newest acquisition Samoa Joe has had quite the introduction to the main roster after injuring Seth Rollins on his debut and defeating Roman Reigns in his first match.

With Rollins now seemingly set to miss WrestleMania and Reigns' focus swapped to Braun Strowman, the Samoan Submission Machine looks to have found a new target.

Former champions collide

Monday night on RAW, Joe would take part in an interview with Michael Cole in which he discussed his relationship with Triple H, injuring Rollins and where he hopes to go on the main roster.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Will Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn clash at Fastlane? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

While Joe would reference several superstars in his interview, the one statement that would come back to him on the night, revolved around Sami Zayn.

Claiming that Sami Zayn is just happy to be on RAW, Joe would go on to express how he is nothing like that.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

New York Giants fans left heartbroken after cutting Victor Cruz

New York Giants fans left heartbroken after cutting Victor Cruz

John Cena did something incredible after losing at Elimination Chamber

John Cena did something incredible after losing at Elimination Chamber

WWE reportedly made a big late change to the Elimination Chamber match

WWE reportedly made a big late change to the Elimination Chamber match

Sergio Ramos reveals the brilliant reason he wants to change his shirt number

Sergio Ramos reveals the brilliant reason he wants to change his shirt number

Video: Arsenal stars face 'Female Nutmeg World Champion' - one gets humiliated

Video: Arsenal stars face 'Female Nutmeg World Champion' - one gets humiliated

Following a hard fought win over Rusev, Zayn was asked about the comments made by Joe earlier in the show, comments that the Underdog from the Underground had no problems addressing.

Zayn would agree that Joe is nothing like himself as he does not sell out, but half way through his answer, Joe would make an appearance.

While his music started and Zayn focused on the stage, just like with his attack on Rollins, Joe would attack Zayn from his blind spot.

Attacking him from the side, Joe would go on to completely destroy Zayn in the same brutal style that he has become known for.

The two former NXT Champions possibly getting in the ring together is clearly something that the fans want to see - if the reaction to tonight's segment is anything to go by.

With Fastlane just three weeks away, this is a match that could very well make it onto the card for that event, it could also extend all the way to WrestleMania in April.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Triple H
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again