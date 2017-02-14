With less than three weeks to go until Fastlane, we once again have a new RAW Women's Champion as Charlotte lost her title to Bayley.

Bayley has been chasing the title since the turn of the year and saw her opportunity at it at the Royal Rumble slip away.

A new champion crowned - but for how long?

It was advertised ahead of RAW that Bayley would be given a rematch for the Championship, and a second chance to fulfil her lifelong dream.

Taking on Charlotte in the main event, Bayley would overcome the Queen to capture her first championship on the main roster.

It is a very similar situation for the WWE Universe who once again see Charlotte lose her title on an episode of RAW - protecting her PPV streak.

Despite the similarities to Sasha Banks' three title wins in 2016, the moment was still one celebrated by the fans in attendance.

Bayley has been a lifelong WWE fan and has been the victim of ridicule at the hands of Charlotte in recent weeks for her lifelong fandom.

She was able to silence the queen on RAW but it came with the aid of the former champion Sasha Banks following the interference by Dana Brooke.

Brooke hasn't been seen on RAW for several weeks but came out just when Charlotte needed her as Bayley had her locked into the Figure-4-leglock.

Banks would take out Brooke and assault Charlotte while she had Bayley in the figure-8 without the referee seeing.

Bayley would deliver the Bayley-to-belly suplex and pick up the win - earning her first title reign on the main roster.

A big night for Bayley but one that WWE fans could be forgiven for feeling like they have seen before.

The title change now almost guarantees that Bayley and Charlotte will meet again at Fastlane where once again Charlotte will put her undefeated PPV streak on the line.

A long road ahead

Fastlane is the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania and for the Women of RAW, it could be the biggest turning point before the big night in Orlando.

Bayley has been expected to be in the Women's Championship picture since her debut on the main roster while Charlotte hasn't left the title picture since capturing the Diva's Championship back in 2015.

The role of Sasha Banks is the big question however as she could prove to be the wildcard at both Fastlane and WrestleMania.

