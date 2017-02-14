Zlatan Ibrahimovic may not have scored on Saturday, but he did provide an assist as Manchester United made it 16 Premier League games unbeaten with a 2-0 win against Watford.

The man who stole the headlines in that game was Anthony Martial, who returned to the starting XI and not only scored but set up Juan Mata's opener too in a lovely, flowing move.

Following the victory, Jose Mourinho said Martial's recall was a reward for his hard work and determination over the past couple of weeks, and the young forward certainly didn't let his manager down, putting in a man-of-the-match performance.

Ibrahimovic's fantastic touch put Martial clean through for his goal at the weekend, his seventh in all competitions, which means only Zlatan and Mata have more for the Red Devils this season.

Martial hasn't played as much as either he or United fans would've liked this term, but he certainly seems to be gaining Mourinho's trust, and Ibrahimovic has spoken out about his teammate's professionalism off the pitch.

Ibra on Martial

The big Swede, who himself has scored 20 times for Man Utd since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, told reporters, via manutd.com: "When he (Martial) plays, he is playing well. He isn’t a guy that speaks a lot; he is quiet and very professional.

"He always tries to do his best, trains hard and that is paying off, just like in this match (against Watford). I think it depends on every individual and what kind of person they are and their approach, how open he is."

The 35-year-old striker continued: "It is different for every person. He is not going around with his head down. He is training hard, he gives a lot of energy and he wants to play, which is normal.

"When we eat breakfast and he is beside me or if he passes me, we talk. I think everyone talks to everyone. It is not like you try to cheer him up; it is a good atmosphere and the guys are all good guys, very professional."

Promising signs from Martial

On the 21-year-old's display in the win over Watford, which took United to within just two points of the top four, Ibrahimovic added: "He was creating good chances.

"I felt he tired in the second half because he was running a lot and he hasn’t played every game, but he played well. He scored a nice goal and it’s good for him and his confidence and the team."

Both Zlatan and Man United supporters will hope that Martial can carry that form into the club's next game this Thursday, where he'll be up against familiar opposition in the form of French side Saint-Etienne in the Europa League Round of 32 first leg.

What do YOU make of Mourinho's man-management of Martial this season? Will the French talent eventually become a regular under the "Special One" at Man Utd? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

